Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Michael J Fox 'shared common cause' with Muhammad Ali
Actor Michael J Fox, has praised Muhammad Ali for his work in fighting Parkinson's disease, a medical condition they both suffered from.
Ali, a three-time world heavyweight champion, died on Friday night at a hospital in Phoenix, Arizona.
The 74-year-old had been suffering from a respiratory illness, a condition that was complicated by Parkinson's disease.
-
05 Jun 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-36454087/michael-j-fox-shared-common-cause-with-muhammad-aliRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window