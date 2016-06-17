Video

The surfing hot spots of the world are usually found in places like California, Hawaii or even Australia.

But now some die-hard wave-lovers want India to join that list.

The country recently held its largest internationally-recognised surfing competition, drawing about 100 participants from all over India and beyond.

Jack Hebner is one of the driving forces behind the sport's growth in the country.

The 70-year-old Florida native is called the "Surfing Swami", and he tells the BBC why he's found the perfect spot to catch a wave.

Video by Hetal Gandhi