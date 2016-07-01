A pile of money.
$24m found in Miami attic drugs raid

More than $24 million (£18m) had been found in a Miami attic during a drugs raid, police say.

It is the largest cash seizure in the police department's history, as Pia Harold reports.

  • 01 Jul 2016
