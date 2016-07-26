Michelle Obama rallied behind Hillary Clinton.
Michelle Obama hits out at Donald Trump

Michelle Obama opened this year's Democratic convention with a rallying cry for Hillary Clinton and a warning for Republican Donald Trump.

The First Lady focused on the responsibility for the next president, the legacy they will leave, and the historical significance of the first female party nomination.

She reinforced her support for Hillary Clinton, while making several pointed references about Mr Trump.

