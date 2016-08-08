Bride walks down aisle by man with her father's heart
Bride walked down aisle by man with her father's heart

A bride in Pennsylvania was walked down the aisle by the man who received her murdered father's heart in a transplant 10 years ago.

  • 08 Aug 2016
