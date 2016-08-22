Media player
The people who take drugs to see God
Peyote is a Class A drug but in Utah, it's legal to take it in religious ceremonies. The BBC's Mawaan Rizwan visits the Oklevueha Native American Church in Salt Lake City to find out more.
22 Aug 2016
