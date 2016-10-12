Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump: Canada healthcare 'catastrophic'
In the second presidential debate Donald Trump promised that if he is elected "you will have the finest health care plan there is". He attacked President Obama's healthcare reform law, known as "Obamacare" calling for it to be "repealed and replaced".
He also had some harsh words for Canada's single payer healthcare system, which the Republican candidate called "catastrophic".
-
12 Oct 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window