Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Haiti protesters rally outside Clinton HQ
A Haitian activist group has been holding protests outside the Clinton Foundation headquarters in Manhattan and Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign base in Brooklyn for the last two years.
The Committee to Mobilize Against Dictatorship in Haiti accuses the Clintons of using the Caribbean island to enrich themselves.
-
31 Oct 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window