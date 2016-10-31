Haiti protesters rally outside Clinton HQ
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Haiti protesters rally outside Clinton HQ

A Haitian activist group has been holding protests outside the Clinton Foundation headquarters in Manhattan and Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign base in Brooklyn for the last two years.

The Committee to Mobilize Against Dictatorship in Haiti accuses the Clintons of using the Caribbean island to enrich themselves.

  • 31 Oct 2016