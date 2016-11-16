Trump to diners: 'We'll get your taxes down'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Donald Trump tells New York diners: 'We'll get your taxes down'
Diners at a Manhattan restaurant were left open-mouthed when in walked President-elect Donald Trump.
Video showed Mr Trump greeting diners and telling them he would lower their taxes.
-
16 Nov 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-38005172/donald-trump-tells-new-york-diners-we-ll-get-your-taxes-downRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window