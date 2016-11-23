Media player
What do Trump voters want him to do now?
Trump won 218 counties that voted for Obama in 2012. In Pennsylvania, supporters in one of these counties discuss their hopes for the next four years.
Video by Franz Strasser
23 Nov 2016
