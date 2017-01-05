US attack: 'Don't blame Black Lives Matter'

Video

Four black people face hate crime and kidnapping charges for the Facebook Live-aired torture of a mentally disabled white man.

In the video, the assailants can be heard making derogatory statements against white people and Donald Trump.

Student Shelby, a supporter of Black Lives Matter, told World Have Your Say the social campaign group is being unfairly linked to the attack.

Produced by Trystan Young