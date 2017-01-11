Haass: Trump relationship with US intelligence

Video

Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur has spoken to Richard Haass, president of the Council on Foreign Relations.

Speaking on Tuesday, Mr Haass said he hoped President-elect Donald Trump would establish "a better working relationship with the intelligence community".

Mr Haass, who was senior adviser to both Bush presidents said: "If he does I think he'll find it to be a valuable resource that will help him govern."

He also called for a re-set in US relations with Russia.

"What we need is a comprehensive policy towards Russia that among other things would say you'll only get sanctions relief if we see measurable changes and improvements in your behaviour.

"I would also argue we need to look very hard at remilitarising Nato. After the end of the Cold War the United States and the European allies essentially stripped Nato of its military and land components. I would think they need to see them reintroduced in places like the Baltic states."

