John Lewis: 'You must never, ever hate'

John Lewis tells Americans on MLK day: 'You must never hate'
Georgia congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis used a Martin Luther King Day address to call on Americans to always speak out against hate.
He was speaking after Mr Trump lashed out at him on Twitter.
Mr Lewis had said the brash New York businessman was not a "legitimate president" and that he would boycott his inauguration.
16 Jan 2017
