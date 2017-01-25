Dreamers wait on Trump to decide their fate
Dreamers wait on Trump to decide their fate

Undocumented immigrants who were brought to the US as children were able to come out of the shadows under the Obama administration. Now hundreds of thousands of so-called "Dreamers" are waiting to see if President Trump will act on his campaign promise to overturn the executive action that protects them.

Video by Olivia Lace Evans

  • 25 Jan 2017
