Texan Commissioner: Mexican wall needed to keep US safe
Donald Trump has pledged to build that wall, curb immigration from countries he regards as dangerous and to re-introduce the use of water boarding to interrogate terrorist suspects.
They are policies that horrify his critics but delight his cheerleaders. Sid Miller, the Commissioner for Agriculture in Texas, tells the Today programme they need the wall to "keep the dangerous" people out.
26 Jan 2017
