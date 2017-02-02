Teacher's unique handshake for every pupil

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
US teacher greets each pupil with personalised handshakes
US teacher Barry White Jnr has created a different, personalised handshake to greet each pupil in his class at Ashley Park PreK-8 School in Charlotte, North Carolina.
-
02 Feb 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-38840506/us-teacher-greets-each-pupil-with-personalised-handshakesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window