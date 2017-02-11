Strong winds topple truck on highway

Media player
Strong winds in US topple truck on highway
Dashcam footage captures the moment strong winds cause a truck to blow over onto a highway patrol car in Wyoming.
Nobody was in the car at the time and the truck driver and passenger were not hurt.
11 Feb 2017
