Leak 'could be from White House'

National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has been forced to resign in extraordinary circumstances after misleading the vice president and the FBI about conversations he had had with the Russians.

However his resignation has not drawn a line under the affair. The attention now switches to the President and how he is going to fix the problems within his team.

Nancy Soderberg, former deputy national security adviser to Bill Clinton, tells Radio 4's Today programme the leak could have come from "someone inside the White House".