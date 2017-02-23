Texans sceptical of Trump's border wall
Border rules: Texans fight over Trump's border wall

In Texas, the opponents to Trump's wall are both conservative and liberal.

James Cook reports from McAllen, Texas, a border town where residents are divided over whether a wall is the best way to stop illegal immigration.

Produced by Annie Phrommayon. Filmed and edited by Stephen Adrain.

