Trump says 'ugly' anti-Semitism must stop
US President Donald Trump has condemned the recent surge in hoax bomb threats against Jewish community centres during remarks at the Smithsonian African-American Museum in Washington.

"The anti-Semitic threats targeting our Jewish community and community centres are horrible and painful", he said after touring the exhibits.

  • 21 Feb 2017
