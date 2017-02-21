Media player
Trump says 'ugly' anti-Semitism must stop
US President Donald Trump has condemned the recent surge in hoax bomb threats against Jewish community centres during remarks at the Smithsonian African-American Museum in Washington.
"The anti-Semitic threats targeting our Jewish community and community centres are horrible and painful", he said after touring the exhibits.
21 Feb 2017
