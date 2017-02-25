Arizona woman's spell 'to stop Trump'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Arizona woman casts a spell to 'bind Donald Trump'

At the stroke of midnight on 24 February, followers of witchcraft across the US performed a mass spell designed to remove Donald Trump from office.

In Arizona, MaryPat Azevedo took part by burning a picture of the president, and added his former catchphrase - "You're fired!"

  • 25 Feb 2017
Go to next video: Fox and Foster at anti-Trump protest