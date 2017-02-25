Arizona woman's spell 'to stop Trump'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Arizona woman casts a spell to 'bind Donald Trump'
At the stroke of midnight on 24 February, followers of witchcraft across the US performed a mass spell designed to remove Donald Trump from office.
In Arizona, MaryPat Azevedo took part by burning a picture of the president, and added his former catchphrase - "You're fired!"
-
25 Feb 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-39090340/arizona-woman-casts-a-spell-to-bind-donald-trumpRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window