US President Donald Trump is focused on “undermining the legitimacy of the judiciary as a check on executive power,” the former US solicitor general Donald Verrilli has told BBC Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur.

“Now it’s only be a month, maybe things will settle out and we’ll return to a more normal equilibrium in our system, but based on this first month I think you have to really be concerned,” he added.

Since taking office President Trump has criticised a “so-called judge” for blocking his executive order halting all refugee admissions and temporarily barring people from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Mr Trump has also attacked sections of the media for their coverage of his administration.

