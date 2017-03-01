Trump filmed 'rehearsing' speech in car

Media player
Donald Trump filmed 'rehearsing' Congress speech in his car
President Donald Trump has been caught on camera in his car, apparently practicing his first speech to US Congress, before being driven to the Capitol building.
01 Mar 2017
