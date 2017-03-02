Plane removed from US roof

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Crashed plane removed from Massachusetts roof
Footage shows an aircraft being lifted from a residential roof near Lawrence Municipal Airport
The pilot, 73-year-old Alan Lavender, was killed as he tried to land.
No residents were injured.
-
02 Mar 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window