Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Rachel Dolezal: 'The idea of race is a lie'
Rachel Dolezal - the white US woman who said she was black - says "the idea of race is a lie".
Speaking in an interview with Emily Maitlis, she argued that the concept of "transracial" - similar to that of transgender - is useful in describing people such as herself.
Rachel Dolezal has just written a book about her experience, In Full Color: Finding My Place in a Black and White World.
-
27 Mar 2017
