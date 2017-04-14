A poet responds to Assad

Media player
Syrian-American poet's view of the conflict
Syrian-American spoken word poet Amal Kassir lost 11 family members in Syria last Tuesday - but not in the suspected chemical attack.
This is her response to the war, Donald Trump, and the moment she spent six years preparing for.
Produced by Nadia Alhuraimi; Filmed and edited by Allen McGreevy
14 Apr 2017
