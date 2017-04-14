A poet responds to Assad
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Syrian-American poet's view of the conflict

Syrian-American spoken word poet Amal Kassir lost 11 family members in Syria last Tuesday - but not in the suspected chemical attack.

This is her response to the war, Donald Trump, and the moment she spent six years preparing for.

Produced by Nadia Alhuraimi; Filmed and edited by Allen McGreevy

  • 14 Apr 2017
Go to next video: Assad: 'We have never used chemical weapons'