Depp protests against Arkansas executions
Actor Johnny Depp joined former-death row inmate Damien Echols to protest against the Arkansas plan to execute seven men over the span of 10 days, beginning on Monday.

They rallied outside the Arkansas capitol building in Little Rock.

  • 14 Apr 2017
