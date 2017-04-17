Facebook Live killer confesses to murders

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Facebook Live killer says he is looking for victims
An Ohio murder suspect has broadcast a live message on Facebook warning that he will go on killing "until they catch me".
Steve Stephens filmed the fatal shooting of "random" victim Robert Godwin, 74, in Cleveland.
The incident has triggered a state-wide manhunt involving the FBI.
17 Apr 2017
