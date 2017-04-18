Media player
Whale's eye view: Footage reveals hidden whale world
In a new study by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and Oregon State University in March, scientists in remote Antarctica have attached cameras with speedometers and suction cups to the backs of minke and humpback whales.
The stunning footage has revealed feeding habits and social interactions, while also shedding light on the way whales use their blow holes to bluster breathing holes through the ice.
Video footage courtesy of WWF. Edited by Charlie Northcott.
18 Apr 2017
