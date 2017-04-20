Media player
Five Trump changes you may have missed
In his first few months as president, Donald Trump has signed executive orders, a few laws and directed his agencies to start overturning Obama administration policies.
Many of these policies have made a lot of noise, but here are some changes you might have missed.
Video by Maria Chiu
20 Apr 2017
