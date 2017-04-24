What Trump wouldn't want to do in space

Media player
Trump calls record-breaking astronaut Peggy Whitson
Peggy Whitson has broken the record for the cumulative time a US astronaut has spent in space.
On her 534th day not on Earth, she got a call from President Trump.
When she revealed details about what she has to do in space, he responded: "Better you than me."
24 Apr 2017
