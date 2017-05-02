Madonna dons 'camo' for Met Gala
Video

Met Gala 2017: Madonna wears camouflage for peace

The BBC was on the red carpet at the Met Gala, where celebrities use fashion to make a statement.

The night was a tribute to Japanese designer Rei Kawakubo, who founded Comme des Garçons.

Nada Tawfik spoke to some of the celebrities in attendance about why the evening is so important and what they wanted to say through their choice of clothes.

Video by Andrew Herbert.

