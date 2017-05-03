'I had no idea if I was jumping into a shark tank'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Can swapping stories heal divided America?

Narrative 4 is an organisation that pairs people with different opinions on controversial subjects to share their stories.

Damon Ouradnik, who started a petition last year calling to stop refugee resettlement, and Arday Ardayfio, a Ghanian immigrant who came to Fargo in the late 1990s, were partners at the event.

So what did they get out of their conversation?

Video by Howard Johnson

  • 03 May 2017
Go to next video: New Mosul refugee camp 'full in a week'