California prisoners produce podcast
California prisoners make podcast hit, Ear Hustle

Earlonne Woods and Antwan Williams are producers of "Ear Hustle" a new podcast about life in prison.

They are experts after all - both are currently serving time.

Produced by Colleen Hagerty.

  • 14 Jun 2017
