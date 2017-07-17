'The Trump Effect' on US border patrols
Video

BBC Panorama joins a helicopter dawn patrol along the US border

BBC Panorama's Hilary Andersson joins a helicopter dawn patrol over the Rio Grande River, that forms the US border.

The president’s tough stance has created what they call here the "Trump effect".

Watch BBC Panorama: Trump's Fortress America on Monday 17 July on BBC One at 20:30 BST and afterwards on iPlayer.

