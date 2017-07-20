Media player
Video
US Republican asks Nasa if civilisation on Mars existed
US Congressman Dana Rohrabacher, a California Republican, asked the scientist leading Nasa's Mars Rover programme if an ancient civilisation existed on Mars.
20 Jul 2017
