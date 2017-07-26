'Life' on Mars: Six months into an otherworldly test
On a mission to Mars (with Hawaii stopover)

Researchers living near the active Hawaiian volcano Mauna Loa are six months into an eight-month mission which simulates what it's like to live on Mars. We asked how "living on Mars" - in close quarters - has been so far.

Video by Nadeem Shad

  • 26 Jul 2017
