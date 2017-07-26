Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The murder investigation that made the FBI
In the early 20th Century, the Osage tribe were the richest people per capita in the world. But then the murders began.
David Grann, author of Killers of the Flower Moon, describes how the Osage murders investigation led to today's FBI.
Video by Colm O'Molloy.
-
26 Jul 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window