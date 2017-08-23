Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump urges 'new unity' a day after raucous rally
The US President says it is time to heal the wounds that divide the country and seek unity based on common values.
-
23 Aug 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-41030361/trump-urges-new-unity-a-day-after-raucous-rallyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window