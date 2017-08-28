Media player
Hurricane Harvey: The story so far
It has already been several days since Hurricane Harvey struck Texas.
But people in the state do not know when the flooding will end as rain continues to hit the Houston area.
Video by Angélica M. Casas.
28 Aug 2017
