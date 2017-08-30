Media player
Bristol mum: 'I had to go without food so the children could eat'
Half the children in the Lawrence Hill area of Bristol live below the poverty line. This summer holiday, single mother-of-four Toni has been reliant on a lunch club to help feed her kids.
Producer: Ammar Ebrahim and Video Journalist: Lily Freeston
30 Aug 2017
