Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Germany's election: What you need to know
The campaigns in Germany are starting to heat up, with only weeks to go until the "Bundestagswahl", or federal election.
Here's what you need to know.
Video by Colleen Hagerty
-
03 Sep 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window