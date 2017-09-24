Trump: NFL should fire protesting players

Media player
Video
Trump: NFL should fire anthem protest players
Donald Trump took aim at the NFL's long-running political protests during his latest speech.
He called on NFL owners - many of which, he claimed, were friends of his - to instantly fire players who protest or kneel during the national anthem.
24 Sep 2017
