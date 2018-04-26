A timeline of Trump and the Iran deal
Trump on the Iran deal: 'Worst, horrible, laughable'

Before an official agreement was even made, Donald Trump was tweeting criticisms of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. And now the attempts of the French president to dissuade him from ditching the deal look like they may have been in vain.

