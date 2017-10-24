Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
What Bob Corker really thinks of President Trump
Here are five of the senator's attack lines - all delivered before the Republicans met for lunch.
-
24 Oct 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-41739976/what-bob-corker-really-thinks-of-president-trumpRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window