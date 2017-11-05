'Dropped hat' video goes viral
Video

How to return a lost hat to its rightful owner

During a parade in Houston, celebrating the Houston Astros baseball team winning the World Series, a spectator dropped their hat from the upper floor of a car park.

In the spirit of teamwork, the other fans worked together and helped the hat return to its rightful owner.

  • 05 Nov 2017
