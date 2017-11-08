Media player
US President Donald Trump: The political survivor?
Donald Trump is marking a year since his US election victory. He has overcome a series of tricky political situations.
Political scientist Barbara Perry says he has survived where others might not have.
Video produced by Trystan Young.
08 Nov 2017
