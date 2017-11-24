'To all of you, we are sorry'
Trudeau apology to aboriginal children

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has issued a formal apology to former residential school students in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Some 150,000 indigenous children over more than 100 years were separated from their families and forced to have a state-run education.

More than 3,000 children died while at the schools and others suffered physical, emotional or sexual abuse.

Survivors of five schools in the Atlantic province were left out of a previous 2008 national apology.

  • 24 Nov 2017
