Testing begins on Trump's prototype walls
Trump's border wall: Climbing tests begin on prototypes

US Customs and Border Protection officials are making sure the wall prototypes cannot be breached.

President Trump says he will visit the prototypes and pick the winning design after the tests.

  • 08 Dec 2017