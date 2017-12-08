Testing begins on Trump's prototype walls

Media player
Trump's border wall: Climbing tests begin on prototypes
US Customs and Border Protection officials are making sure the wall prototypes cannot be breached.
President Trump says he will visit the prototypes and pick the winning design after the tests.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
08 Dec 2017
