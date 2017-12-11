Bambi on ice: Deer rescued from lake
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Bambi on ice: Deer rescued from frozen lake in Oregon

Firefighters came to the aid of a deer which became stranded after the water froze over at an Oregon golf course.

They used a special sleigh to nudge it to safety.

  • 11 Dec 2017
Go to next video: 'Bambi' rescued from frozen lake